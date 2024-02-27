California State Teachers Retirement System Has $163.61 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Elevance Health worth $163,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $506.47. 180,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.75 and a 200 day moving average of $467.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

