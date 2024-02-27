General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of General Electric worth $192,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.61. 2,952,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,902. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

