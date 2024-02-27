Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 83,639 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $272,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,061. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

