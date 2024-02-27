California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 117,121 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 117,121 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $236,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 119,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,350,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109,279 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 786.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,530,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,976 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $108.58. 3,579,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,370,814. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.