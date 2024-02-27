Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$965.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.3 million. Perficient also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. 181,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,809. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRFT

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.