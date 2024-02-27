Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.590-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.59-$1.78 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.