Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 615,586 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 615,586 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $19,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ANF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

