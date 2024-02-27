Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Increases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,125 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.75% of Lumentum worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.36. 420,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,402. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

