Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $20.83 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.34. 479,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

