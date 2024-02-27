Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.
Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 1,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.82.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.
