Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 1,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 470.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.