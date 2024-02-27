Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Shares of NYSE OPAD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 23,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.15. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

