JG Boswell Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
JG Boswell Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.70. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.10. JG Boswell has a twelve month low of $571.02 and a twelve month high of $880.00.
JG Boswell Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JG Boswell
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.