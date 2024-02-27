JG Boswell Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

JG Boswell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.70. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.10. JG Boswell has a twelve month low of $571.02 and a twelve month high of $880.00.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

JG Boswell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.