Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.50 on March 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TPL traded up $15.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,575.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,524.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,687.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

