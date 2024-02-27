Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 540,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,408. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Playtika has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 35,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Playtika by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

