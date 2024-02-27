Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 540,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,408. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Playtika has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.90.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
