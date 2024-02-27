Clough Capital Partners L P Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.77. 1,439,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market cap of $326.31 billion, a PE ratio of 920.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.