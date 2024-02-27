Bamco Inc. NY Sells 128,951 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,951 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.19% of Floor & Decor worth $210,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.67. 508,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

