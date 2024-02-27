Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.77. The company had a trading volume of 864,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

