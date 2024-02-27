Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.7 million.

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Helios Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

