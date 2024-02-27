Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 116,656 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 157.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,695 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

