Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $123.49

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.49, but opened at $119.97. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $120.99, with a volume of 2,002,234 shares.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $545.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

