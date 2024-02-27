Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $32.55 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.12. 724,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,388. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

