Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 7,049 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $35,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.86. 484,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,645. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

