Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $99,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,730,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.