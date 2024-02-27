West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Trimmed by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,524 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.59% of West Fraser Timber worth $34,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.47. 58,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,297. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

