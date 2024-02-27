Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 31,400 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.37% of Autoliv worth $30,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,159. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

