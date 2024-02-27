Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $26.15 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,829 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RNR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,995. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $235.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

