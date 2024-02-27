Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 164,718 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,718 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.83% of Wintrust Financial worth $38,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after buying an additional 68,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after buying an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. 81,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.