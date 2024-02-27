Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 21,039 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,039 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.45% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

