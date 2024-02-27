WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Dendur Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 9.5% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $74,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. 500,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,818. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

