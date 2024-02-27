Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,229 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $39,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 1,051,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.