Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 373,298 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.57% of Gentex worth $43,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 503,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,929. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

