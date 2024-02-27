HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 57.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
