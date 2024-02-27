HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 1,633,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,868. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

