Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Earns “Sell” Rating from HC Wainwright

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

HUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of Hut 8 stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 5,317,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $406.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 36.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 11.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

