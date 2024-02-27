Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Schf GPE LLC

Schf GPE LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103,259 shares during the period. NU makes up 74.5% of Schf GPE LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schf GPE LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after buying an additional 47,554,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NU by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,265,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,648,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

