Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $3.40

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Thoughtworks stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,859. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.69 million, a PE ratio of -32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,333,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,515,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 311,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,470,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

