JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $9.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

EDIT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,760. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $715.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $23,359,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $8,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 690,366 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

