Cumulus Media’s (CMLS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.50% from the company’s previous close.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of CMLS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 78,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,730. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 39.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

