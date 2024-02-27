Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE CTV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 361,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,375. Innovid has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Innovid during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

