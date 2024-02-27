Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovid
Innovid Stock Up 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Innovid during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Innovid
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovid
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.