Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 476,342 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,342 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,041,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 815.1% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 449,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,282,000 after purchasing an additional 438,978 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,128,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,812,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

