Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $799,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

