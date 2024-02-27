iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 3.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $530,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. 1,048,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

