Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Toronto Dominion Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,685,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 3.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.48% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,810,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RY traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 315,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

