Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,392 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Nutrien worth $321,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 93.2% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 635,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,807. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.