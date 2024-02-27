Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 593,061 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.40% of Pembina Pipeline worth $231,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 294,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,886. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

