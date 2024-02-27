Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.10% of TELUS worth $260,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 393,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,496. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

