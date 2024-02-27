Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 495,110 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $151,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,416,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,725,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $283.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

