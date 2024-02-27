Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 15th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. 372,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,732. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Insider Activity at Tyson Foods
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
