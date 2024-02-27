Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 15th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. 372,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,732. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.