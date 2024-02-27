Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 726,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,385 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for 0.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $48,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. 203,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

