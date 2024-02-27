BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLK traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $801.56. 239,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,683. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $823.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLK. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.