Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 3.1%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $70.05. Approximately 99,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 525,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

